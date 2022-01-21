Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 3.20. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $23.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.24 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

