Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

TSE:DII.B traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,924. The company has a market capitalization of C$802.00 million and a PE ratio of -18.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.91. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$18.62 and a 52 week high of C$33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.