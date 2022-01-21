Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.91 and traded as high as C$26.25. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 193,040 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DII.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$838.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.91.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

