DOS Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $674,284.00 (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DOS Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOS Network has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $674,284.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006114 BTC.

DOS Network Coin Profile

DOS is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . DOS Network’s official website is dos.network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

