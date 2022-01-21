DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price was down 6.5% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 20,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 875,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 201,067 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.