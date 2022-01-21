Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.31

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.31 and last traded at 9.35, with a volume of 8745 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

