DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

