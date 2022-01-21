Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 28th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:RDY opened at $61.44 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
