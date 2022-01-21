Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 28th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RDY opened at $61.44 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

