Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.95).

DRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.88) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.10) to GBX 980 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.12), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($135,309.93).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 587.98 ($8.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 356.20 ($4.86) and a one year high of GBX 630.50 ($8.60). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 585.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 498.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

