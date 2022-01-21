DRIFE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,808.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. DRIFE has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $61,808.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DRIFE has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006367 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,396,011 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

