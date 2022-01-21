Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,399 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Dril-Quip worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $221,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRQ opened at $24.66 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

