Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Driven Brands worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

DRVN opened at $30.37 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.63.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.