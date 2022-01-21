Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.32 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

