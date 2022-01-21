Drops Ownership Power 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $552,151.00 (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007469 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $552,151.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

