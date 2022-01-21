DSLA Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $19.95 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $19.95 million and $513,905.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006341 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,481,682,934 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

