Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Position Decreased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUNEU. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of DUNEU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

