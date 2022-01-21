DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $11.31. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 25,722 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 96,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

