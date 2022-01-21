DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

NYSE DXC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

