DXdao Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $416.48 or 0.01139979 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and $374,458.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.00311470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006869 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003742 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

