Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Dycom Industries worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,395,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.