Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $113.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,399.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.55 or 0.07125152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00315338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00861919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00071564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009694 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00461720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00260330 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

