E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,556 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

