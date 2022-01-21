E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,433.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,325.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,320.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

