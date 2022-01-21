Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,160 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.