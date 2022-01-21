Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Comfort Systems USA worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

