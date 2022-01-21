Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Wolverine World Wide worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 551.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWW opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

