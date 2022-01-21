Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Ducommun worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.