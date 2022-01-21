Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,327 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.68 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

