Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Editas Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.9% during the third quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 228,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 85,602 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

