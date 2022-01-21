Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,755 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,755 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Avanos Medical worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

