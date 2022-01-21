Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

