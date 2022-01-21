Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.79 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,555,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.