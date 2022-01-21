Earnbase (ENB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $758.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Earnbase has a market cap of $67,937.12 and approximately $758.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 55% against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

