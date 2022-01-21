Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

NYSE:EMN opened at $122.17 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

