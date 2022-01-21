Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.