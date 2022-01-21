easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

