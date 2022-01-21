easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

