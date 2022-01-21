Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

TEAF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,195. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

