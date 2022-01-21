Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $198.00. The company traded as low as $200.12 and last traded at $201.74, with a volume of 18589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.17.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

