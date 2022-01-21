Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 14,925 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 597,313 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,486.57.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 196,557 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

