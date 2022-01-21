Edgeware Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and $2.33 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,646,291,605 coins and its circulating supply is 5,964,950,836 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.