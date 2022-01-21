Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,813 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $190,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $38,212,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

