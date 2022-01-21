Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

