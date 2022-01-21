Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of 1Life Healthcare worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Management Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after buying an additional 833,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.