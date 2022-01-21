Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 18.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,323,413 shares of company stock valued at $278,551,820. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

