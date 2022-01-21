Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Zoetis by 260.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 267,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after buying an additional 193,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,158,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $201.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average is $211.01. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

