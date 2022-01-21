Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $22,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

