Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 18,001 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 504.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $237,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,250,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

