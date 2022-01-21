Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 22,750 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

