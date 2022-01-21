Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 789,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,358,000 after buying an additional 278,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,986,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,738,000 after purchasing an additional 579,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $448.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

