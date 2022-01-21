Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $92.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

